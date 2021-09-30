Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA WWJD opened at $34.22 on Thursday. Inspire International ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81.

