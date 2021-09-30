Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

