Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG)

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.

