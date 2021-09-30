Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.69. 16,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 34,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMIH)

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

