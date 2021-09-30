Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of INN opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

