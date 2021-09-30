Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.80 million-$238.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of SUMO opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -13.33.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $584,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $2,737,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

