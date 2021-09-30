Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.30 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.05 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $78,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $2,737,372. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

