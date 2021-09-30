Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

SUMO opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $2,737,372 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

