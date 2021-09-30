SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $26,072.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00104700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00137664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,116.83 or 1.00173170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.03 or 0.06784099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.91 or 0.00773450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,171,525 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

