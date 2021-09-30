Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,300 shares, a growth of 1,977.7% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SRZN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,823. Surrozen has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

