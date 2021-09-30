Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 33,600 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 244.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 217,187.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 540,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TIM by 58.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $831.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.07 million. TIM had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

