Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 4,220 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 79.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,743 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

