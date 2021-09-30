Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.10% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $520.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.01.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

