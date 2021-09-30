Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.