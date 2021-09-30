Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Ternium stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

TX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

