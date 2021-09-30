Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 197,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VISL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vislink Technologies by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 498,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vislink Technologies by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 321,826 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vislink Technologies by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65,770 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

VISL opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VISL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.