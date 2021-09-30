SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.44.

THC stock opened at $68.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

