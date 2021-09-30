SwiftCash (SWIFT) Hits Market Cap of $96,614.46

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $96,614.46 and $6.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000045 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 188,167,281 coins and its circulating supply is 187,446,849 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

