Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after buying an additional 466,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100,791 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 51.1% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 464,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CNSL shares. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. cut Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

