Swiss National Bank Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $444.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

