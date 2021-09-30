Swiss National Bank Sells 1,300 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 182,072 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Fire Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Fire Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.49 million, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $244.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Sidoti raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

