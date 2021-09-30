Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Arrow Financial worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,899,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $561.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.