SyncFab (MFG) One Day Volume Tops $11,428.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00117607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00169758 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

