SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $15-16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS.

SYNNEX stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,408. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.78.

In other news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

