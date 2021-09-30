Systelligence LLC Acquires 198,571 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Systelligence LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,571 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 11.5% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $43,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 201,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,545. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69.

