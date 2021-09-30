Systelligence LLC Has $9.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Systelligence LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,835. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

