Systelligence LLC Sells 2,953 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.03. 8,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

