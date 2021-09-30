Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.31

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 740217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVE. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

