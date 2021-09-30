Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 83,618 shares.The stock last traded at $11.82 and had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNGX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.