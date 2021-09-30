Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 14.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Targa Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

