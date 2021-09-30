Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:TTM opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after buying an additional 1,646,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,651,000 after buying an additional 505,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after buying an additional 222,687 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 647,700 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

