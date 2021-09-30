Tatro Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 79,174 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 46,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $284.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

