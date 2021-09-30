TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 28,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 91,715 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

