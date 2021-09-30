TD Securities Initiates Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT)

TD Securities began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

