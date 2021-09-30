TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the August 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TCCPY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.11. 59,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

