TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the August 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TCCPY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.11. 59,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.55.
TechnoPro Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.