Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,229. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

