Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Short Interest Update

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
Telekom Austria stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.24. Telekom Austria has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.
About Telekom Austria
Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.
See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.