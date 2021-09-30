Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Short Interest Update

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Telekom Austria stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.24. Telekom Austria has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Telekom Austria will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

