TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $37.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.39.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1,920.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 75,098 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 164,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 554.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

