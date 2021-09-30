Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Shares of TME stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

