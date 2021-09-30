TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.73

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 18433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.29 million and a PE ratio of -9.35.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

