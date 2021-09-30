TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.73

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 18433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.29 million and a PE ratio of -9.35.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.