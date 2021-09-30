Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Terex has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

