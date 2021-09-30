Terex (NYSE:TEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terex's backlog has been improving over the past three quarters and soared 199% year over year to $2,305 million in second-quarter 2021, which positions it well for improved results. Terex thus expects sales to be around $3.7 billion in 2021, indicating year-over-year growth of 27%. Earnings per share is expected in the range of $2.85 to $3.05, compared with earnings of 13 cents in 2020. This will be driven by improved results in both of its segments and cost saving actions. Higher input costs, particularly of steel and supply chain headwinds will somewhat negate these gains. Nevertheless, the company is progressing well on its “Execute, Innovate, Grow" strategy that will drive long-term growth. In sync with this, Terex is investing in innovative products, digital innovation, expansion of manufacturing facilities and acquisitions.”

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.06.

Shares of TEX opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Analysts predict that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

