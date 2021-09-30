Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 42.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Terminix Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Terminix Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Terminix Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter.

TMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMX opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

