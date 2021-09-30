TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.11. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 189,490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 119.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

