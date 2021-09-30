The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

SKIN stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

