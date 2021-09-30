The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Shares Down 0.6%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 1,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Separately, Investec lowered The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.8047 per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY)

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

