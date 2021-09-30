The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $43.65, but opened at $42.41. The Buckle shares last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 9,037 shares.

Specifically, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,806,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,915 over the last three months. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Buckle by 69.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418,758 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $7,326,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $7,121,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Buckle by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Buckle by 79.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 121,273 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

