The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

