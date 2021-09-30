The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 2,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 879,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $503.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

