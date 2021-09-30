The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 289.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $422.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

